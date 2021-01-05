36th COVID death reported in Elko County

ELKO – The coronavirus death toll in Elko County rose again on Tuesday with the passing of a Spring Creek woman in her 80s.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, and caregivers who have lost loved ones,” stated the county.

There have been 36 deaths since the pandemic began, two of which have occurred this week.

Elko County is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, eight of which are tribal residents.

Fifteen patients are currently hospitalized.

Residents of Elko’s nursing home were scheduled to be vaccinated this week. Vaccination of healthcare workers and first responders began in mid-December.

Nevada health officials have not said when the next level of vaccinations would begin.

"State agencies and medical providers will be updating communities statewide about how, where and when a COVID-19 vaccine will be available," stated a Dec. 29 Nevada Health Response press release.