4 COVID deaths reported, case numbers still dropping in Elko County

ELKO – Four COVID-related deaths were reported in Elko County over the weekend, bringing the total to 118.

“One individual was fully vaccinated and the other three were not vaccinated,” stated the county.

Hospitalizations held steady compared with the prior week, at 31 patients. Not all patients reported by the county are hospitalized locally.

Case numbers continued to decline significantly. The county had 201 active cases as of Monday, compared with 375 a week earlier.

The city of Elko had 91 active cases, Spring Creek 69 and West Wendover 13. There were 17 tribal cases as of Monday, and five each in Carlin and Wells.

The county’s test positivity rate also has dropped, from 20.1% a week ago to 11.7%.

A total of 32.46% of the county’s population had been fully vaccinated as of Monday, compared with 31.55% a week earlier.

The county’s monoclonal antibody therapy clinic has administered 148 doses since it opened five weeks ago.

