4-day week would entice teachers, supporters say

ELKO – A four-day school week would help in the recruitment and retention of teachers and substitutes, supporters of a shortened school week in Elko and Spring Creek emphasized in a presentation to the Elko County School District Board of Trustees.

“This is not about receiving extra days off but about attracting teachers,” said Tonya Spencer, a teacher at Grammar No. 2 who said having no school on Fridays also would mean “less chaos” for teachers and students who often travel for sports, debate, FFA and other activities, along with out-of-town medical appointments.

“Teachers and staff are exhausted from increased preparation from a lack of teachers and substitutes,” she told the school board as one of the two heads of a committee working toward a four-day school week. Louri Lesbo is the co-chair.

Trustees want more details and plans before they can decide on the four-day week proposal, however, and plan to gather more information from future presentations.

“There are a lot of next steps,” said Trustee Ira Wines, who said he was on the board for proposals before Wells, West Wendover and Carlin won approval for four-day school weeks, but the presentation at the Aug. 23 meeting was “mostly emotional driven.”

He said the board before the earlier four-day decisions heard presentations on bus schedules, school schedules, after-school programs and other plans.

“A lot of schools are involved in this,” Wines told those packed into the meeting room, adding that “there are a lot of moving parts” to a four-day conversion and “it definitely won’t happen next week.”

The board president, Teresa Dastrup, said she thought people of Elko and Spring Creek should have “a lot more say” about the four-day week, and she said she was concerned about support staff facing shorter hours and pay cuts.

When Spring Creek talked about a four-day week a few years ago, the support staff said the four-day week wouldn’t work for them, Dastrup said, adding that at some rural schools, bus drivers help in the classrooms to make up hours and that could be a solution to consider.

She also said that when Spring Creek talked about the four-day week earlier, there were “very vocal students who didn’t want a four-day week. I want to hear from students.”

Trustee Jeff Durham of West Wendover said West Wendover is on a four-day schedule, and he supports moving to a four-day week for Elko and Spring Creek schools, but the proposal needs study. Trustee Dr. Joshua Byers said he has read a lot on four-day weeks and didn’t find anything against them except logistics.

He said the district has to do a lot of work first, and this will take time.

Trustee Susan Neal said she wasn’t ready to say yes or no to a four-day school week, but she has several concerns, including “what is best for the students,” and she would like to hear more from Wells, which went to four days in 2018.

Neal also said that Fridays could be remediation days to help students who need extra help.

“I just worry about at-risk students, as well,” she said.

Trustee Matt McCarty said he also has questions, including whether the bargaining units for employees are meeting with the district on the four-day question, what schools have the largest gap in substitutes and how many teachers travel for Friday events.

He questioned whether the four-day school week proposal could be acted on in time for Christmas break, as well.

Spencer said in an Aug. 26 email that the committee will be working with Superintendent Clayton Anderson, and they have a meeting with him next week.

At the board meeting, she presented a chart listing the benefits of a four-day week that included lessening the shortage of substitutes, especially for Fridays when teachers, students and coaches plan to be gone; the impact on students who are on teams and must make up their work; better mental health for teachers and students; consistency; and teacher recruitment and retention.

She said teachers are driving from out of town to teach in Carlin because of the four-day week there, which points to easier recruitment.

The challenges on Spencer’s chart are childcare needs, food insecurity for children, and hourly employees having their work hours reduced.

She said Boys and Girls Club has extended hours or family members could step in to babysit, or high school students could be hired to watch children on Fridays to meet childcare needs, and the school district could send food home on Thursday afternoons for children with food insecurity.

Spencer said the board could look at solutions for the support employees.

Chad Fesenmaier read a letter from his wife Malaina Fesenmaier, a mental health therapist, who said there is an increased need for mental health care for children who must be pulled out of school for appointments, and she that while there isn’t much data to support a four-day school week, she believes it would reduce stress for children and teachers.

“This is a community issue,” she said, writing that since the COVID-19 pandemic, youth, teachers and guidance counselors are “at the breaking point.”

A school counselor, Leigh Zaugg, wrote a letter that said more teachers are leaving their field, and teachers and other school personnel are “burned out” because of stress and anxiety, especially in the last two years “and the demands we put on them are not sustainable.”

She said that “without teachers our educational system would crumble.”

Zaugg and others who spoke at the meeting said the lack of teachers and substitutes has led to children spending time in a gym with one adult or being sent to different classrooms and special education teachers and administrators having to cover classes.

Chad Francome, a physician assistant specializing in pediatrics, said the office is seeing more mental health problems in young people that could be eased with a four-day school week, and a couple studies in rural areas show that students have better morale, less stress, more time for sports, more sleep, more time for hobbies, and consistency in their lives with the four-day week.

Louri Lesbo, a teacher who has had to mentor long-term substitutes and help them with lesson plans, said that with the shortage of teachers and subs there are sometimes up to 30 students in a class, and special education and physical education teachers were pulled out to teach other classes.

“Something must be done. A four-day school week would be a great beginning,” she said.

A physical education teacher, Jeannie Baumann, said she works at Mountain View and visits Independence Valley School, but in the past two years her physical education classes have been cancelled 30 times because she is needed elsewhere.

“This year is looking to be even more challenging,” she told the board.

Other letters from teachers and a former teacher were read at the meeting, including Whitney Boyer, who said teachers feel the excitement and sorrows of their students, but that compassion is affected by the teacher shortage and large class sizes.

Brande Johnson, a Carlin teacher, said the four-day school week has helped with teacher retention and substitutes, and 70% of the teachers in Carlin commute to teach there.

She said she would love to see the board adopt a four-day school week throughout the district, which could save money on long-term subs.

Becky Jones, an administrator at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and a parent, said local communities can figure out solutions to the current teacher shortage and other problems, but the schools cannot “continue in the current state.”

Student Titan Kennedy, a wrestler, said athletes fall into a “vicious catch-up” on schoolwork because of sports on Fridays, and he supports a four-day school week.

Anderson told the presenters that he and his staff would work with the committee on answers, but he cautioned that the Elko and Spring Creek schools are much bigger than the Carlin, West Wendover and Wells systems.

He said he hasn’t seen a four-day school week for schools of those sizes.

Presenters at the Aug. 23 meeting didn’t mention the online petition that is gathering signatures in support of a four-day school week, but there were 1,260 signatures as of Aug. 26, and Spencer said in the email that the “committee started the ipetitions.”