4 Elko County patients hospitalized with virus; 6 new cases reported today
ELKO COUNTY

ELKO -- Elko County reported six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with four cases currently hospitalized.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 350. With 16 recoveries reported Wednesday, the number of active cases is down to 89.

There have been two deaths; one in West Wendover and one in Elko.

Nevada's total number of deaths topped 700 on Wednesday.

Only one of Elko County's six new cases is known to have a connection with a previously confirmed case. The ages range from teens to 50s.

