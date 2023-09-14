ELKO – When most people hear about 4-H, they think of raising cattle, sheep, goats, chickens or rabbits to show at the Elko County Fair.

But what many may not know is that the club offers opportunities to shine in performing arts and creating new fashions from patterns or recycled garments.

On Aug. 9, about a dozen members of local 4-H clubs gathered at the Great Basin College Theater to present their talents to the community in the annual 4-H Fashion Revue.

One of them was guitarist William Ward. A junior at Elko High School, he has played his instrument for six years.

He said he joined 4-H initially for shooting sports. It was “mostly to get involved and take initiative.”

In July, he found out there was a talent portion of the Fashion Revue, which immediately got his interest. “It’s a good opportunity to play guitar and have a good time.”

Ward, 17, plays a Gibson Les Paul guitar that he’s had for about four years. He said he was inspired to start playing the guitar from the music he heard at home.

“My entire life had been hearing from everyone, from Led Zeppelin to Steely Dan. It was always a big part of me.”

“I’ve had influences all over the place, from Muddy Waters to Led Zeppelin, but one of my biggest influences was Stevie Ray Vaughn. I love the blues.”

He said one day he saw an old guitar sitting in his room and wondered “What if?”

After learning how to play, he said he can now hear a song and play it. “I love to study different types of guitar playing.”

Now he spends “too many hours to count” practicing. “I get an idea and just go.”

Ward said loves to compose. He and his friends get together for jam sessions and “write and write and write. It’s the thing I love about music. I have to put it down, but I wish I didn’t.”

For his performance, he played Jimi Hendrix’s Woodstock rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

His love of performing keeps him on stage and with the Elko High School Marching Band as the section leader for the tubas. He also plays bass for the Jazz Band.

“I’m pretty good on any brass instrument except for the trumpet,” Ward said. “I think the heart of any jazz band is the rhythm section and one of the biggest parts of the rhythm section is the bass player.”

“One of my biggest passions is to perform,” he said.

Passion for fashion

Dusty Uhlig found her passion in fashion. She made a bright pink and white polka dot dress with pockets and modeled it on stage.

Equally important to making her dress was presenting it on stage. Before the Revue, she practiced hitting her marks on stage and timing it with the description that was read during her turn.

“For me it’s pretty important because I don’t want to mess up and hesitate,” Uhlig said. I don’t want to be embarrassed.”

Uhlig started in 4-H last year, working with animals, but switched to fashion revue this year.

It took her about three weeks to make her dress. She had help from her mother and neighbors to understand the pattern instructions. “They helped explain it better.”

For her efforts, she won grand champion for Constructed by Member Category in the intermediate division.

For now, Uhlig is enjoying sewing and wants to make more clothes, but “not as a career.”

Uhlig’s mother Felila said her daughter made new friends through 4-H and found something she likes to do.

Jill Baker-Tingey, Elko County 4-H educator, is a second-generation 4-H member. She was a member as a child as was her mother. Both participated in Fashion Revue and clothing.

The Fashion Revue is a competition, but it’s the final piece in a member’s journey to learning how to construct clothing from either new or recycled fabrics and learn to solve problems as they created their item, she said.

“Constructed by member means the young person chose their pattern, fabric and make alterations or changes to the pattern. They’ve had troubles along the way, and used critical thinking to figure that out and make those adjustments to fit their body.”

Within 4-H, clothing and Fashion Revue is in the Expressive Arts category, she explained. It teaches members to dress appropriately for job interviews and “express yourself by what you wear to express your personality.”

It also helps members learn poise and articulation needed to present their projects for Fashion Review. It will come in handy for job or scholarship interviews, she added.

The skills taught through entering Fashion Revue are invaluable, Baker-Tingey explained. Members learn poise for the clothing presentation on stage and how to explain their project’s challenges and solutions to judges.

“It’s not a beauty pageant, but it’s to find that comfort level,” she said. “We’re concerned about mental health. I think having the opportunity to [participate in Fashion Revue] those skills can tie into stress management and coping skills.”

“Some of our kids like to go home and sit down at the sewing machine as a way to release, use their creativity and problem solve.”

The Fashion Revue also teaches consumer skills. In the purchased clothing category, members can try to find clothing under a $20 or $50 limit. “It’s not about the cost about what they find, but how they explain to the judges how their purchase will be versatile in their closet.”

For aspiring performing artists, previous 4-H Fashion Revues have included members clog dancing, playing piano, or singing as a project. “We’ve had a broad talent piece in the past.”

However, 4-H is still rebuilding from the pandemic, she said. “Our numbers are lower and it hit us in different ways.”

“Our talent show is more of an opportunity for kids to come out and showcase some of those talents they have that they may use in other parts of their lives,” Baker-Tingey said.

The Fashion Revue allows members to “share the fun” and “showcase our wonderful clothing and textile and talent kids.” Clubs also have performed skits at the Revue.

For those interested in learning more about the wide range of 4-H programs, call the University of Nevada, Reno Extension Elko County 4-H office at 775-738-7291, or visit the website at extension.unr.edu and send an email.