4 more elementary schools report virus outbreaks

ELKO – Four more elementary schools announced face-covering requirements after reporting outbreaks of Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Mountain View, Northside, Southside and Spring Creek elementary schools were the latest to report an increase in positive cases on their campuses, activating mask requirements for students.

“Keeping schools open to in-person learning remains the top priority of the Elko County School District,” stated a press release. “We hope the community, who shares this goal, understands that each of us plays a role in keeping ECSD schools accessible to our students as we implement mandated mitigation efforts.”

Elko High School, Flag View Intermediate and Spring Creek High School were the first schools to announce outbreaks on Sept. 8. The next day Adobe Middle School, Liberty Peak and Spring Creek Middle School reported outbreaks on their campuses.

Six days later, Carlin, Owyhee and Wells combined schools joined the Elko and Spring Creek schools.

On Sept. 23, Owyhee will transition to a hybrid learning model after discussion between the school district and the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes, stated the press release.

Virus mitigation measures are in place for 28 days, which is two 14-day infectious cycles.

