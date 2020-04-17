4 new cases in Humboldt; highest per-capita rate in Nevada

WINNEMUCCA — Humboldt County has been notified of four more positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the county’s total to 26.
Twenty-five of the cases were identified through Humboldt General Hospital, while one was confirmed out of area.
Based on available information, close contacts of the four newest cases are being identified or have been notified and are following self-isolation procedures to prevent community spread of the virus.
Thew newest cases are:
• Case 26 – A man in his 50s, whose case remains under investigation. He has been hospitalized.
• Case 25 – A woman in her 30s, who is a close contact of a previously reported case. She is self-solating at home.
• Case 24 – A woman in her 60s, whose case remains under investigation. She is self-isolating at home.
• Case 23 – A woman in her 50s, whose case remains under investigation. She is self-isolating at home.
Of the 22 previously reported cases, four have recovered, three are hospitalized, 14 are self-isolating at home, and one passed away on Monday, April 13.
Humboldt County Health Officer Charles Stringham, MD, said the cases underscore the need for continued outreach to Humboldt County residents.
Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, April 17, Father Pepe Sobarzo from St. Paul’s Catholic Church and Lieutenant Mike Rangel from the Winnemucca Police Department will join Dr. Stringham to host a bilingual live Facebook discussion about COVID-19 @stpaulswinnemucca.
“We will be sharing important COVID-19 defense strategies that will resonate with both Spanish and English speaking residents,” said Dr. Stringham.
Dr. Stringham also re-issued his call to community members, including employees of essential businesses, to maintain an appropriate social distance of at least 6 feet, as well as to wear masks at all times when in public and when interacting with members of the public.
Local residents who need a mask may message Dr. Stringham on the Stop Coronavirus in Humboldt County Now Facebook page @stophumboldtcoronavirus.
The latest cases mean Humboldt County once again has the highest per-capita rate of coronavirus in the state.
Dr. Stringham reiterated:
• Stay home to limit exposure, and wear a mask if going out in public is necessary.
• Maintain 6 feet of distance from other people at all times.
• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not
available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Stay informed. The COVID-19 situation is changing frequently. Up-to-date information is available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
Local residents who have mild fever, cough, or other respiratory symptoms should go to Humboldt General Hospital’s West Campus screening clinic, located at 51 E. Haskell Street; the clinic is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Senior residents should call the clinic first at (775) 623-5222, ext. 1379, so staff may direct their arrival.
Anyone who is experiencing severe respiratory distress should proceed immediately to the HGH Emergency Department. For complete guidance, please visit www.hghospital.org.
Local COVID-19 information is available in Spanish @CovidEspanol. Humboldt County COVID-19 updates and information are available in English at @StopHumboldtCoronavirus and @HumboldtCountyNV.
