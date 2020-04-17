4 new cases in Humboldt; highest per-capita rate in Nevada

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WINNEMUCCA — Humboldt County has been notified of four more positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the county’s total to 26.

Twenty-five of the cases were identified through Humboldt General Hospital, while one was confirmed out of area.

Based on available information, close contacts of the four newest cases are being identified or have been notified and are following self-isolation procedures to prevent community spread of the virus.

Thew newest cases are:

• Case 26 – A man in his 50s, whose case remains under investigation. He has been hospitalized.

• Case 25 – A woman in her 30s, who is a close contact of a previously reported case. She is self-solating at home.

• Case 24 – A woman in her 60s, whose case remains under investigation. She is self-isolating at home.

• Case 23 – A woman in her 50s, whose case remains under investigation. She is self-isolating at home.

Of the 22 previously reported cases, four have recovered, three are hospitalized, 14 are self-isolating at home, and one passed away on Monday, April 13.