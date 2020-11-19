40 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday in Elko County

ELKO -- Elko County reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 26 recoveries, for a total of 381 active cases – the highest number to date.

The number of hospitalizations dropped from 19 to 17.

All but four of the new cases are in Elko and Spring Creek. One is tribal, one in West Wendover, and one under investigation.

Elko County’s test positivity rate stood at 19.3%, and the case rate per thousand was 1,160.

“Since COVID-19 can be spread before symptoms occur or when no symptoms are present and with the recent significant increase in cases, we are encouraging every community member to wear a mask while in contact with individuals other than those in their immediate household,” stated the county. “When an infected person wears a mask, it helps prevent the spread of the virus to others.”

“In addition, contact tracing is key to slowing the spread of the virus and helps protect you, your family and the community. If you were around someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, someone from the health department may call you to advise you to stay home and away from others for 14-days after your last contact with the infected person and to monitor your health.