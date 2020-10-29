42 new COVID cases in Elko County

ELKO – Elko County reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases back over 200 for the second time this month.

There were 27 recoveries, and six patients remain hospitalized.

The number of active cases now stands at 201 out of a total 1,432 confirmed cases. The test positivity rate stands at 10.3% and the case rate per thousand is 513.

Most of the new cases are in West Wendover, with 18. Eight are in Elko, five in Spring Creek and five tribal. One is in Carlin and five are under investigation.

“We encourage every member of the community to take extra care in preventing the spread of the virus by staying home if you are sick, wearing a face covering while in public or when social distancing is not possible, practicing good personal hygiene, and limiting social gatherings,” stated the county.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed support this week for a national mask mandate as cases were rising in more than 40 states. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a directive in June requiring face masks in public, but penalties only apply to businesses that fail to enforce it, not individuals who refuse to wear one.