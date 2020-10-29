42 new COVID cases in Elko County

ELKO – Elko County reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases back over 200 for the second time this month.
There were 27 recoveries, and six patients remain hospitalized.
The number of active cases now stands at 201 out of a total 1,432 confirmed cases. The test positivity rate stands at 10.3% and the case rate per thousand is 513.
Support Local Journalism
Most of the new cases are in West Wendover, with 18. Eight are in Elko, five in Spring Creek and five tribal. One is in Carlin and five are under investigation.
“We encourage every member of the community to take extra care in preventing the spread of the virus by staying home if you are sick, wearing a face covering while in public or when social distancing is not possible, practicing good personal hygiene, and limiting social gatherings,” stated the county.
Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed support this week for a national mask mandate as cases were rising in more than 40 states. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a directive in June requiring face masks in public, but penalties only apply to businesses that fail to enforce it, not individuals who refuse to wear one.
Compliance is at 88% statewide, according to surveys by the Division of Industrial Relations’ Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The rate is 92% in northern Nevada and 78% in southern Nevada.
In Elko, Medallus Urgent Care is providing free COVID-19 testing to anyone who would like to test. Those who are encouraged to test include individuals experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and those who have been a close contact of a confirmed case. Walk-ins are welcome. Individuals may also call 775-400-1510 or visit the telemedicine portal at www.medalluselko.com to schedule an appointment.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.