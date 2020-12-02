49 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday in Elko County

ELKO -- Elko County reported 49 new cases of coronavirus and 29 recoveries on Tuesday, while the number of hospitalizations dropped from 20 to 16.

There are currently 479 active cases in the county, out of a total of 2,869.

The test positivity rate stands at 27.6%, compared with a statewide rate of 17.6%.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday’s new cases in Elko County involve all age groups, including eight people under the age of 20 and four people over 70.

Approximately 75% of all cases in Elko County have been residents of Elko or Spring Creek.

About 13% have been West Wendover residents, 5.5% tribal, and the rest from smaller communities.

According to the state Department of Health and Human Services, Highland Manor of Elko has seen a total of 89 cases, 38 of which are residents/patients and 51 staff. Six of the county’s 17 deaths have been residents of the facility.