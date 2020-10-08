5 local ranchers honored for Angus production

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Several Elko County ranchers have been honored for their production of Angus beef cattle in Nevada.

Monty J. and Merry Pearce of Wells ranked as largest in registering the most Angus beef cattle in the state with the American Angus Association during fiscal year 2020, which ended Sept. 30, according to Mark McCully, Association chief executive officer.

Emily Brough of Wells ranked as sixth largest largest in registering the most Angus beef cattle in Nevada.

Jordan Brough of Wells ranked seventh, and Beitia Livestockof Elko eighth.

The Mori Ranch of Tuscarora and Jenna Brough of Wells tied for tenth.

Angus breeders across the nation in 2020 registered 305,531 head of Angus cattle.

“Despite a challenging year, our Angus breeders continue to see strong demand for Angus genetics,” McCully said. “Our members are committed to providing genetic solutions to the beef cattle industry that maintain our long-held position as an industry leader.”

The American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving nearly 25,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries. For more information about Angus cattle and the Association, visit www.ANGUS.org.

