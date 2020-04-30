$50,000 bail set in Jackpot felony DUI case

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – An Idaho man was booked on $50,000 bail this week on a felony DUI charge after being seen driving his pickup through a fence and over a stop sign at a Jackpot casino.

Joshua O. Benedictus, 32, of Filer was arrested Tuesday at Idaho State Correctional Center on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

An Elko County Sheriff’s deputy reported seeing a Dodge pickup drive through a white fence and run over a stop sign at the Barton’s Club 93 casino parking lot shortly after 6 p.m. on Jan. 25, 2019.

“I pulled up behind the vehicle with my lights on due to the high rate of speed that the truck was traveling through the parking lot and its erratic driving pattern,” the deputy stated.

The vehicle stopped and Benedictus reportedly told the deputy that he would not pass a field sobriety test. After failing the first test on horizontal gaze, he refused to take additional ones.

Benedictus was originally arrested for misdemeanor DUI but charges were elevated to a felony after his previous convictions in Twin Falls County were discovered.

