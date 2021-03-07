55 and older qualify for COVID shots in Elko County starting Monday

ELKO – People 55 and older will be eligible for coronavirus vaccination beginning Monday, according to Elko County officials.

Also qualifying are residents 16 and older with underlying health conditions causing the person to be at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, as identified in the updated guidance to the Nevada COVID-19 Vaccination Playbook.

Frontline Essential Workforce categories that are currently eligible include Public Safety & Security, Frontline Community Support, Frontline Supply Chain & Logistics, and Frontline Commerce & Service Industries.

Elko County continues to administer the COVID-19 vaccine in coordination with the Nevada State Immunization Program and local health partners, including Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and Nevada Health Centers.

Elko County providers continue to receive mostly vaccine manufactured by Moderna, which has been approved for individuals 18 years and older. Pfizer may be administered to individuals 16 years and older.