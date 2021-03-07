55 and older qualify for COVID shots in Elko County starting Monday

ELKO – People 55 and older will be eligible for coronavirus vaccination beginning Monday, according to Elko County officials.
Also qualifying are residents 16 and older with underlying health conditions causing the person to be at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, as identified in the updated guidance to the Nevada COVID-19 Vaccination Playbook.
Frontline Essential Workforce categories that are currently eligible include Public Safety & Security, Frontline Community Support, Frontline Supply Chain & Logistics, and Frontline Commerce & Service Industries.
Elko County continues to administer the COVID-19 vaccine in coordination with the Nevada State Immunization Program and local health partners, including Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and Nevada Health Centers.
Elko County providers continue to receive mostly vaccine manufactured by Moderna, which has been approved for individuals 18 years and older. Pfizer may be administered to individuals 16 years and older.
The vaccine currently being administered in Elko County requires two doses. Individuals are encouraged to return to the provider where they received their first dose. In addition, individuals should register for both doses in order to ensure enough vaccine is planned for each event to accommodate both first and second doses requests.
Those getting a vaccine may be required to provide identification, proof of employment (to verify prioritization in one of the essential work force categories), and health insurance information, if insured.
Anyone meeting the eligibility criteria may register for a COVID-19 vaccination at one of the locations below.
Vaccine Point of Distribution Events
March 10: West Wendover Peppermill Concert Hall – 10 am to 1 pm – serving all eligible individuals, first and second dose registration https://hipaa.jotform.com/210625161790047
March 20: Elko Convention Center from 9 am to 1pm – serving all eligible individuals, first and second dose registration https://hipaa.jotform.com/210626998090160
April 9: Elko Convention Center from 9 am to 1 pm – serving all eligible individuals, first and second dose registration https://hipaa.jotform.com/210626516390149
Ongoing Vaccine Clinics
Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital – serving all eligible individuals
Smith’s Pharmacy (Elko and West Wendover) – serving individuals age 55+
Walmart Pharmacy – serving individuals age 55+
For additional information regarding vaccine administration, please visit www.elkocountynv.net or the Immunize Nevada webpage at https://www.immunizenevada.org/county-specific-covid-19-vaccine-plan. Individuals may also contact the Immunize Nevada COVID-19 vaccine hotline 800-401-0946 between 8:00am and 8:00pm, seven days a week.