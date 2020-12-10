55 new COVID cases in Elko County, 16 currently hospitalized

ELKO -- Elko County reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 47 recoveries, for a total of 557 active cases.

Sixteen patients are currently hospitalized.

Thirty of the new cases are in Elko, 12 in West Wendover, nine in Spring Creek, and three tribal. Ages range from under 10 to over 70, and all cases are either symptomatic or symptoms are unknown. Sixteen have a known connection to another case.

Elko County’s test positivity rate over the past two weeks stands at 31.4%, compared with 22.3% statewide. The local case rate per 100,000 people over the past month is 2,135 compared with 1,912 statewide.

The county said people who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 need to quarantine. They may stop quarantine as long as symptoms do not develop on day 10 after exposure, or on day seven after receiving a negative test result (test must occur on day five after exposure or later).

After stopping quarantine, anyone who has symptoms should immediately self-isolate and contact their health care provider or the COVID-19 Hotline at 775-777-2507.