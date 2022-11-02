5th Gear Powersports opens at new location

ELKO -- For 17 years 5th Gear Powersports has served the greater Elko County area for all their outdoor recreational needs. Co-owners Cortney Worline and John Glenn opened a small shop with themselves and one other person to help, but now they have expanded into a larger hilltop warehouse.

Renovations began on Jan. 1 and finished Oct. 20 at the former mine office building at 285 Spruce Road. The store now has an expanded sales floor and shop, with the capacity to hold up to 14 trained mechanics once they hit full force.

From new and used ATVs to dirt bikes, trailers and accessories, 5th Gear Powersports is Elko’s one stop shop. A newly added amenity is an expanded client lounge, sure to keep you occupied while waiting for their highly skilled mechanics to finish your off-road repairs.

Many businesses have faced supply shortages and delays, but Worline assures loyal Elko shoppers that they have filled their showroom. Outside of some current high-demand items that no sales floor can keep stocked, they have what you are looking for.

“We want our staff to have the best training and the best customer service to keep our locals happy,” said Worline, a native Elkoan. He understands the importance of the Shop Local initiative and strives to maintain excellence in his business. With their long history of annual Reader’s Choice Awards, it’s clear they stand by their promise.

A soft opening started Tuesday and is still ongoing. Customers can also follow their social media pages or visit their website at www.5thgearelko.com and watch for their grand opening announcements as well as special deals to kick off their new space.