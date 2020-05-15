6.4 quake near Tonopah felt in Elko area

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – Another earthquake rocked the Elko area early Friday morning, roughly the same magnitude as one centered in Idaho on April 1 but this time centered in Nevada.

The U.S. Geological Survey listed the 4:03 a.m. quake's magnitude at 6.4. It was centered about 36 miles west of Tonopah.

“I felt it in Elko! Shook the bed and woke me up,” wrote a reader on the Elko Daily Facebook page. “We felt it in Ely. Pretty strong,” wrote another.

It was followed by at least four aftershocks in the same area ranging from 4.0 to 5.4.

Shaking was also reported 36 miles east of Gabbs, with a 3.8 quake at 4:09 a.m.

A 4.3 quake was reported at 4:30 a.m. about 42 miles southeast of Hawthorne.

The 6.5-magnitude quake near Challis, Idaho on April 1 was felt as far south as Elko, Spring Creek and Lamoille.

Another earthquake struck near the same area of Idaho on Wednesday evening. The 4.4 quake was centered about 21 miles northwest of Stanley, according to the USGS.

In March, a 5.7 earthquake near Magna, Utah forced flights to be diverted from Salt Lake City International Airport.

In February 2008, a 6.0 quake in Elko County caused widespread damage to buildings in Wells.

