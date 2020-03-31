6.5 Idaho earthquake felt in Elko

ELKO -- A 6.5-magnitude earthquake near Challis, Idaho on Tuesday afternoon was felt as far south as Elko and Spring Creek.

The quake was reported at 5:52 p.m. and was centered about 45 miles west of Challis, where a 6.9 quake in 1983 killed two children and caused an estimated $12.5 million in damage.

The earthquake was felt in seven states and Canada, according to USGS data. It was centered about 10 kilometers below the surface.

Dozens of Elko-area residents reported feeling the quake, and posted comments on the Elko Daily Facebook site.

“Felt it here in Spring Creek! My chandelier was swinging,” wrote one Spring Creek resident. “The whole house shook,” wrote another.

The side-to-side motion was also felt in Carlin, Battle Mountain and Lamoille, according to Facebook readers.

"I heard the roar, and at first it sounded like the wind but then the roar was tremendous," Brett Woolley, a restaurant owner in the town of Stanley, Idaho told the Associated Press. "The whole house was rattling, and I started to panic. I’m sitting here perfectly still and the water next to me is still vibrating."