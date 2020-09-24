6 cases listed in county's report

ELKO — In Thursday’s press release, Elko County reported six new cases of COVID-19 with four recoveries.
Two active cases remain hospitalized.
Of the new cases, two came from Elko, one was from Spring Creek and another was listed as a tribal case — a pair of the positives’ locations noted as “under investigation.”
The tribal case occurred in the 0-9 age group, while each of Elko’s cases took place in the 40-49 age range and Spring Creek’s positive was from the 30-39 division.
One of the cases that is currently under investigation took place in the 20-29 range, while the other occurred in the 50-59 group.
Of the six newly-confirmed positives, four were females and two were males — three of the cases possessing a connection to a previous case, two taking place with no known connections and the other currently under investigation.
Five of the six positives showed symptoms, while the other was unknown if symptoms existed.
In total, Elko County has accumulated 945 cases — 49 of which are active — and 886 recoveries with 10 deaths and two current hospitalizations.
The county’s positivity rate remained at 7.1% for the fourth-consecutive day.
Elko County has partnered with Medallus Urgent Care to provide free testing for symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, through the use of CARES Act funding. Medallus is conveniently open seven days a week. Individuals interested in getting a test are encouraged to call Medallus at 775-400-1510 to schedule an appointment. Test results generally take between two to four days, depending on the lab.
The county’s COVID-19 Hotline is available to assist those who are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or for general questions.
The hotline can be reached at 775-777-2507 or by texting or emailing covid19@elkocountynv.net Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch).
People should keep an eye out for symptoms that may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus, including:
