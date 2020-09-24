6 cases listed in county's report

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO — In Thursday’s press release, Elko County reported six new cases of COVID-19 with four recoveries.

Two active cases remain hospitalized.

Of the new cases, two came from Elko, one was from Spring Creek and another was listed as a tribal case — a pair of the positives’ locations noted as “under investigation.”

The tribal case occurred in the 0-9 age group, while each of Elko’s cases took place in the 40-49 age range and Spring Creek’s positive was from the 30-39 division.

One of the cases that is currently under investigation took place in the 20-29 range, while the other occurred in the 50-59 group.

Of the six newly-confirmed positives, four were females and two were males — three of the cases possessing a connection to a previous case, two taking place with no known connections and the other currently under investigation.

Five of the six positives showed symptoms, while the other was unknown if symptoms existed.

In total, Elko County has accumulated 945 cases — 49 of which are active — and 886 recoveries with 10 deaths and two current hospitalizations.