6 'institutional' cases listed in county's COVID-19 report

ELKO – Six “institutional” virus cases were among 32 new cases reported Thursday by Elko County.

In Elko County’s press release, it stated six people ranging in age from their 50s to 70s and older were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 between Aug. 14 and 20.

According to the State of Nevada’s Department of Health and Human Services’ dashboard website, located at this link, Highland Manor has confirmed one unique case, the site updated on Aug. 20 at 10:15 a.m.

An institutional classification includes facilities such as correctional facilities, child care, assisted living, skilled nursing, in-patient behavioral health, etc.

Elko County did not verify if the institutional cases all belonged to Highland Manor on Friday.

“Out of respect and to protect the privacy of those who have contracted the virus, we've released all of the information we are going to provide,” the county stated in an email.

Highland Manor Administrator Drew Banford was unavailable for comment from an Elko Daily phone call on Friday morning.