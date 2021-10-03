650 active cases of COVID-19 in Elko County

ELKO – Elko County reported its first COVID-related death of October on Friday, the same day a treatment clinic was opened for people with mild to moderate symptoms.

“Eight patients received treatment today,” said County Manager Amanda Osborne. “We hope they are well on their way to recovery and feeling better soon.”

The monoclonal antibody therapy clinic was opened by county staff in cooperation with Elko County Ambulance Service, Elko County Fire District, Great Basin College, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and the City of Elko.

The death reported Friday was a person who was fully vaccinated. The death toll from the pandemic now stands at 95.

There were roughly 650 active cases of coronavirus in the county as of Oct. 1. That compares with about 300 at the beginning of September, 100 in August, and 65 in July.

Nevada hospital officials on Friday said the state has reached the peak of the current COVID spike, KLAS-TV reported in Las Vegas.

“The Nevada Hospital Association reports continued pressure on rural hospitals, and more transfers to Clark County as a staffing 'alert' remains in place statewide,” the report said.