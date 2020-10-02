7 finalists for county manager post

ELKO — Seven individuals seeking to succeed outgoing Elko County Manager Rob Stokes will participate in public interviews with the Elko County Commission Thursday afternoon. A candidate may be appointed following discussion by the Commission.
The application packages of Matt McCarty, Keith Westengard, Sara Steninger, Boyd Ratliff, Amanda Osborne, Curtis Moore and Claire Kehoe can be viewed online at the Elko County website under the County Commission agenda tab.
Applicant Matt McCarty said in his cover letter that he is a lifelong Nevadan and 35-year Elko County resident.
“I have chosen to raise my family here and it is my desire to ensure Elko County remains a place my children and grandchildren would want to live,” he said in his application. “I embrace the conservative, rural, western heritage that has allowed Elko to become what it is today and would like to contribute more to keeping us on a stable, strong path for the future.”
McCarty had a background in hospitality management before accepting a position with Great Basin College as its chief development officer and foundation director.
“While in hospitality, I worked my way through multiple roles with increasing responsibilities and have a proven track record,” he said. “From my previous positions I learned the value of customer service, prudent fiscal management, how to prioritize issues as they come up, and vital skills in collaborating with groups of individuals to get a desired outcome.”
Applicant Keith Westengard, a former Lander County Manager, said in his application that he left this position last July because of a contract buy-out.
According to Westengard’s application, during his time as Lander County Manager he oversaw and led all aspects of the county government, developed and implemented a $60 million annual budget and oversaw the updating of county police procedures.
Sarah E. Steninger said in her application that she has been working for Elko County for nearly seven years. She has been an accountant for the county since 2013 and previously worked as the Elko Area Chamber of Commerce membership director.
“It is my hope that I will be able to help Elko County capitalize on the investment they have made in my own professional and personal development over the years by applying my education and leadership in a higher role,” she said in her application.
Steninger said she believes her experience working in finance would be an asset to the county.
Boyd Ratliff, Nevada Department of Transportation District 3 Engineer, has served in that position since 2017, and previously as the assistant district engineer between 2015 and 2017.
Ratliff said in his application that as an administrator for NDOT, his duties include managing a $30 million budget to provide the State Highway system with state forces and overseeing $40-$60 million in construction projects with multiple contractors. The District employs 300 fulltime employees and 20-30 temporary employees.
“As the appointing authority I oversee employee relations, recruiting, development and discipline to meet state guidelines and provide the best highway system to the road users, perform public information communication as needed for projects and interface with members of the public with complaints or general inquiries,” he said in his application.
Current Elko County Human Services Administrator Amanda Osborne said in her application that she is a loyal and committed Elko County employee.
“Elko County deserves the very best to lead it and represent it at the local, state and federal levels,” she said.
Osborne said she is proud of the work she has accomplished in the Human Resources and Social Services departments over the last seven years.
“I have taken great pride in developing my team to be a respected resource in advocating for and assisting not only the employees but also our community members,” Osborne said.
Prior to coming to work for Elko County, Osborne was employed as a human resources superintendent for Barrick Gold Corp. between 2006 and 2013.
Applicant Curtis Moore is the current natural resources director for Elko County, a position he has held since 2018. Moore also works as an adjunct instructor at Great Basin College and as the civil deputy district attorney for Elko County.
“As county manager, I would to work hard to continue bringing value to Elko County,” he said in his application.
Moore said he has experience is managing both inter-organizational and intra-organizational conflict, and he welcomes the opportunity to apply his skills at a higher level.
“My published work and speaking invitations have all focused on using collaborative process to make data-driven decisions within the realm of natural resources conflict. My current position allows me the opportunity to engage with natural resource laws and resource agencies in a proactive way, and I plan to carry that pro-active, data-driven style forward to Elko County’s dealings with other agencies at both the state and federal level.”
Claire Kehoe is currently the executive director of the Elko/Eureka County U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency Office, a position she has held since 2011.
“I believe I would be an ideal candidate because I have the skills, experience and work ethic necessary to perform this job,” Kehoe said in her application. “I have management and supervisory experience."
Kehoe said she plans and directs the work of county office staff, and works closely with locally elected Farm Agency county committees, and other government agencies.
The Free Press reported earlier that Stokes will retire at the end of the year after spending nearly 20 years in the role. He informed Elko County Commissioners about his plans to retire in early May, to give them ample opportunity to find a replacement.
