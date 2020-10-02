7 finalists for county manager post

Applicant Keith Westengard, a former Lander County Manager, said in his application that he left this position last July because of a contract buy-out.

According to Westengard’s application, during his time as Lander County Manager he oversaw and led all aspects of the county government, developed and implemented a $60 million annual budget and oversaw the updating of county police procedures.

Sarah E. Steninger said in her application that she has been working for Elko County for nearly seven years. She has been an accountant for the county since 2013 and previously worked as the Elko Area Chamber of Commerce membership director.

“It is my hope that I will be able to help Elko County capitalize on the investment they have made in my own professional and personal development over the years by applying my education and leadership in a higher role,” she said in her application.

Steninger said she believes her experience working in finance would be an asset to the county.

Boyd Ratliff, Nevada Department of Transportation District 3 Engineer, has served in that position since 2017, and previously as the assistant district engineer between 2015 and 2017.