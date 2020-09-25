7 recoveries, 1 case reported — Positivity rate drops back to 7%

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO — In Friday’s press release, Elko County noted just one new case of COVID-19 and added recoveries.

Two active cases remain hospitalized.

The new case was a female from Spring Creek in her 50s.

In total, Elko County is up to 946 confirmed-positive cases — 43 of which are active and two hospitalized — with 893 recoveries and 10 deaths.

The county’s positivity rate dipped back to 7% with 12,024 tests now performed.

Elko County has partnered with Medallus Urgent Care to provide free testing for symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, through the use of CARES Act funding. Medallus is conveniently open seven days a week. Individuals interested in getting a test are encouraged to call Medallus at 775-400-1510 to schedule an appointment. Test results generally take between two to four days, depending on the lab.

The county’s COVID-19 Hotline is available to assist those who are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or for general questions.

The hotline can be reached at 775-777-2507 or by texting or emailing covid19@elkocountynv.net Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch).