8 Elko County coronavirus patients hospitalized

ELKO – Eight COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Elko County as of Monday, up from zero late last week.
The county reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 and 44 recoveries from Friday through Monday.
The number of active cases in the county remains above 100.
The new cases include 20 in Elko, 10 in Spring Creek, three in West Wendover, one institutional and one under investigation.
The increase in hospitalizations comes following an outbreak at a skilled nursing facility in Elko. A total of 25 residents and staff at Highland Manor have been infected over the past two weeks, and one resident has died.
Seven of the hospitalizations are at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, and one outside the county.
Elko County has been collaborating with NNRH, which has designated rooms to isolate and treat COVID-19 patients.
“NNRH reports they have a limited supply of Remdesivir,” the county reported in its revised action plan on Aug. 26.
“We recognize that an outbreak within the skilled nursing facility may strain hospital resources,” stated the report.
“NNRH has a small number of staff that are off duty due to COVID-19,” the report said. “The 14-day quarantine for close contacts could provide a substantial staffing challenge if there is an increase in the number of staff exposed to COVID-19, especially through household contacts.”
The total number of confirmed cases so far in Elko County now stands at 813.
“We encourage every member of the community to take extra care in preventing the spread of the virus by staying home if you are sick, wearing a face covering while in public or when social distancing is not possible, practicing good personal hygiene, and limiting social gatherings,” stated the county.
Representatives of Northeast Nevada Regional Hospital and Elko County did not return requests for comment by deadline Tuesday.
