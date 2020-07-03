8 more virus cases in Elko County on Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO -- Elko County reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, raising the total number to 142 just one week after hitting 100.

The county also reported six recoveries for a total of 80 active cases. There are no hospitalizations in the county.

More than half of the new cases are residents in their 30s or younger. Half of the cases are known contacts of previous cases and half are not.

Of the 142 total cases, 84 have been in Elko, 28 in Spring Creek and 25 in West Wendover. There have been three cases in Carlin and one each in Wells and Jackpot.

“Please be reminded as we head into the holiday weekend to practice social distancing, wear a face covering and, most importantly, do not attend social gatherings if you are not well,” stated the county. “Please also remember to wash your hands often.”