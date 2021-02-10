851 people complete vaccination process in Elko County

ELKO — Following a little more than a weeklong delay, Elko’s County’s vaccination numbers have been updated on the Nevada Health Response website.

As of Feb. 10, Elko County had administered 5,866 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine — the number indicating the amount of doses given. In total, 851 people have received the initial shot as well as the coordinating booster.

Total vaccinations initiated — the number currently at 5,015 — is defined as the number of residents who have received the first vaccination but have not yet completed the booster process.

The totals are up slightly from Feb. 2, when vaccinations administered were listed as 5,142 and the “total vaccinations completed” were 655.

From the home page, located at nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/, anyone can follow the current dashboard totals — which are broken into major categories of current status, trends, demographics and county tracker.

Beneath the “current status” tab, people can find information on confirmed cases, testing, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations.

