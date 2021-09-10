9/11 memorial reminds us of the fallen

It took months and months of waiting to get the steel to Elko because of high demand. The section of I-beam finally arrived and the board set to work.

“One member of our board, Joan Anderson, and her partner Jacques Errecart designed the sculpture that we (now) see,” Wines said. “The sculpture was based on the design of the World Trade Center. That building was designed around box columns. It was really revolutionary at the time because it made the outside skin the structure. The structure is based on that two-foot square box column. That column transforms as it goes up and ends up as a dove, which is the sign for peace.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Everything about the (memorial) is pretty much symbolism,” said Anderson in an earlier story. “We, as a country, are strong and can overcome anything no matter what.”

The City paid to transport the steel and the community donated other funds to complete the project, which is situated on a cement pad lined with boxwood. The sculpture is lit in the evenings and has a fountain running beneath it.

Four medallions in the corners of the steel base are dedicated to New York’s emergency responders, 9/11 victims, local police officers and firefighters, and America’s freedom.