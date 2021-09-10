9/11 memorial reminds us of the fallen

ELKO – Shock and despair rocked our community and most of the world on Sept. 11, 2001 when al-Qaeda operatives purposely flew into the New York City Twin Towers. Images of ash, mangled steel and firefighters battling the unthinkable are familiar to all of us who were adults at the time.
The attack will never be forgotten; locals and tourists who pass by Elko City Hall view a community monument that will always remind them of what was taken and what our nation has accomplished since then.
Reece Keener, then on the planning commission, learned that city entities could receive a piece of steel from the fallen Twin Towers a number of years after the tragedy, recalled Elko City Manager Curtis Calder. Then, Calder approached the City of Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board about commissioning a sculpture to commemorate Sept. 11.
“After the tragedy of Sept. 11 the New York and New Jersey Port Authority decided to give some of the remnants of the building to different municipalities all over the country to do memorials,” said EACAB Chair Catherine Wines. “He saw it in the Wall Street Journal.”
“The board was brand new and [we] didn’t have any projects under our belt, so this was a good one to introduce our board to the community and make the community realize that we were interested in tasteful art,” she said.
It took months and months of waiting to get the steel to Elko because of high demand. The section of I-beam finally arrived and the board set to work.
“One member of our board, Joan Anderson, and her partner Jacques Errecart designed the sculpture that we (now) see,” Wines said. “The sculpture was based on the design of the World Trade Center. That building was designed around box columns. It was really revolutionary at the time because it made the outside skin the structure. The structure is based on that two-foot square box column. That column transforms as it goes up and ends up as a dove, which is the sign for peace.”
“Everything about the (memorial) is pretty much symbolism,” said Anderson in an earlier story. “We, as a country, are strong and can overcome anything no matter what.”
The City paid to transport the steel and the community donated other funds to complete the project, which is situated on a cement pad lined with boxwood. The sculpture is lit in the evenings and has a fountain running beneath it.
Four medallions in the corners of the steel base are dedicated to New York’s emergency responders, 9/11 victims, local police officers and firefighters, and America’s freedom.
"As it turned out, it was an excellent first project for the Arts and Culture Advisory Board, not just because it's a great piece of public art, but because it is meaningful to so many people," said Calder. "We have had people stop from all over the country as they are driving through Elko to see the monument."
The project was dedicated on Sept. 11, 2012. The ceremony included many public officials and patriotic onlookers. Wines said a giant American flag unfurled from the top of a fire truck lift was a gesture that pleased all in attendance.
The installation is “permanent,” providing a sense of stability after a time of fear and doubt.
“It (the sculpture) weighs 1,600 pounds and just as much in granite,” Anderson said. “It’s not going anywhere.”
