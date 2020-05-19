A conversation with Ashlyn Greener, executive director of Family Resource Centers

Q: Do you have a bilingual outreach?

A: We do a lot of community outreach. We have quite a few bilingual staff members here.

Q: What else would you like to say to encourage people to come to you?

A: Don’t think you are the only person who has been hit by this. There are so many people coming to this who never thought they would be in this situation. This is a time for everybody to come together as a community.

Q: What can the community do to help you help others?

A: They can make financial donations so we can increase our services. We can’t take food donations right now because we would not be able to give them back out.

Q: If there is an upswing in cases and a greater need for financial assistance after Phase One are you prepared to handle an even greater number of individuals in the community?

A: Yes, we are. We have those systems and that plan ready. We are open to all members of our community.

Q: While your doors are temporarily closed, how is the “virtual path” working for you as an agency?