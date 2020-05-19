A conversation with Ashlyn Greener, executive director of Family Resource Centers

ELKO -- Ashlyn Greener took the helm at Elko Family Resource Centers in early March.
Greener formerly worked for the Boys and Girls Clubs. She has a background in political science and business administration.
She recently sat down with the Elko Daily Free Press to discuss her new role.
Q: You are fairly new to the job as executive director. When did you start in this capacity?
A: My first day was March 2nd, trial by fire, a little bit.
Q: How many clients do you help through this facility?
A: Last year we helped about 2,300 families.
Q: Can you give me a run through what your organization does for the community?
A: Mostly we serve the lower income part of Elko County. We do offer services for upper, lower, middle class families, as well. We have our WIC clinic here -- Women, infants and Children -- where pregnant women or women, fathers and grandparents raising children under the ages of 5 under a certain income level can come and get food. We also have our grandparent respite program where grandparents who have guardianship of their grandchildren can come in and we can give them $400 to reimburse child care costs every year.
We also have our teen health courses. We have one that is abstinence only and one that is comprehensive sex education. It also talks about general peer pressure and things like that. Kids can get an incentive if they do this, a gift card or a backpack full of supplies.
We have parenting classes [such as] active parenting classes for ages 5 to 12. We have newborn parenting classes. We have grandparents raising grandchildren classes. And we have co-parenting through divorce, as well.
Q: How have you been serving the community during the coronavirus crisis?
A: We are able to help you get all of these resources. If you don’t know the path of receiving these government assistance programs we can help you navigate all of those things. We can be your “yellow brick road” of assistance. So many people have no clue where to start. If this affects you call Family Resource Center. We can direct you to other places if need be. You don’t even have to come in with proof of income or anything for this first month during this time.
Q: Are you starting to see a lot of people unemployed at this time?
A: We are. We have seen an increase. It is starting to go down a little as Phase One is starting to open some of these businesses. All of the industries are affected: salons, service workers, casino workers, hotels.
Q: Do you have a bilingual outreach?
A: We do a lot of community outreach. We have quite a few bilingual staff members here.
Q: What else would you like to say to encourage people to come to you?
A: Don’t think you are the only person who has been hit by this. There are so many people coming to this who never thought they would be in this situation. This is a time for everybody to come together as a community.
Q: What can the community do to help you help others?
A: They can make financial donations so we can increase our services. We can’t take food donations right now because we would not be able to give them back out.
Q: If there is an upswing in cases and a greater need for financial assistance after Phase One are you prepared to handle an even greater number of individuals in the community?
A: Yes, we are. We have those systems and that plan ready. We are open to all members of our community.
Q: While your doors are temporarily closed, how is the “virtual path” working for you as an agency?
A: Some parts of it have been hard because not everybody has the ability to get online. We have had some success stories out of turning out some of our content virtually. With our teen health classes, when we started our first virtual class a girl who had been wanting to sign up for our classes badly wasn’t able to because she has high functioning autism and doesn’t feel comfortable in a group setting. She was so excited that she was able to do it [online.] Our parenting classes will continue virtually and in person when everything is open again. We are making a push to be able to do both mediums with our teen classes. We are not afraid of hard work here.
