A credit to our schools: Owyhee schools completes accreditation

After two cancellations, Owyhee Combined School recently completed its accreditation process.

The initial accreditation was delayed due to illness on the part of the review team members and the second was postponed due to Covid-19 school closures. The third time was the charm and initial results were worth the wait.

After meeting virtually with administration, students and staff; lead evaluator Gaylen Smyer spoke glowingly of our results and said he had no criticisms of the school. Six areas were graded very highly and efforts in these areas were commendable:

● Learners have equitable opportunities to develop skills and achieve the learning priorities established by the institution.

● The learning culture develops learners' attitudes, beliefs, and skills needed for success.

● The institution has a formal structure to ensure learners develop positive relationships with and have adults/peers who support their educational experiences.

● The institution provides programs and services for learners' educational futures and career planning.

● The institution implements processes to identify and address the specialized needs of learners.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}