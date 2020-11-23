A credit to our schools: Owyhee schools completes accreditation

After two cancellations, Owyhee Combined School recently completed its accreditation process.
The initial accreditation was delayed due to illness on the part of the review team members and the second was postponed due to Covid-19 school closures. The third time was the charm and initial results were worth the wait.
After meeting virtually with administration, students and staff; lead evaluator Gaylen Smyer spoke glowingly of our results and said he had no criticisms of the school. Six areas were graded very highly and efforts in these areas were commendable:
● Learners have equitable opportunities to develop skills and achieve the learning priorities established by the institution.
● The learning culture develops learners' attitudes, beliefs, and skills needed for success.
● The institution has a formal structure to ensure learners develop positive relationships with and have adults/peers who support their educational experiences.
● The institution provides programs and services for learners' educational futures and career planning.
● The institution implements processes to identify and address the specialized needs of learners.
Support Local Journalism
● The institution integrates digital resources into teaching, learning, and operations to improve professional practice, student performance and organizational effectiveness.
Smyer cautioned, “even areas done well can continuously improve.”
Three areas where our scores need improvement:
● Learning progress is reliably assessed and clearly communicated.
● Educators gather, analyze, and use formative and summative data that lead to demonstrable improvements of student learning.
● The institution implements a process to continuously assess its programs and organizational conditions to improve student learning.
Smyer called the staff and students a great group and said the school Leadership Team is “an impressive group of people who are highly intelligent.”
The team consists of Justin Streeter, Lynn John, Debra Shaffer, Linda Grunwald, Barbara Pete, Tierra Darling, Colene Paradise, Melissa Weick and Robin Egan The official report will come out in about a month.
The results indicate the positive things happening in our school.
Principal Streeter said, “Congratulations on a job well done!”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.