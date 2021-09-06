A fresh start: EHS science building opens new year

ELKO – Days before school started, Elko High School biology teacher Kristen Birdzell walked through the school’s new science building, pointing out state-of-the-art features and expressing her excitement for the upcoming year.
“This doesn’t look fancy, but this is the de-ionized water on tap,” Birdzell said of a water filtration system installed beside a sink in a preparation area that connects to her classroom. “Instead of having to make it or buy it, we have it on tap. Some universities don’t even get this. It’s a big deal.”
Joined by math and STEM teacher Thomas Ben Wallek, Birdzell walked through the recently finished building, showing a chemistry lab and a small greenhouse connected to her room. Their voices echoed in her room due to the exposed ceiling that shows all of the ductwork and piping.
However, it is a far cry from the room she taught in for years in the five-decade-old Senior Building repurposed from a home economics classroom. There, she felt constrained by the lack of proper electrical outlets and space for her students to conduct simple experiments or complete projects.
But now, inside a classroom about three times the size of her old one, Birdzell said anything is possible for her students whose interest in science ranges from general to university-bound biology or chemistry majors.
Wallek agreed that the new space would “inspire” students who attend classes or walk through it.
“This building will have a huge impact, and not just those who are bound for Harvard or MIT,” Wallek said. “Just the general student population that is coming into this building. It feels like a college to me when I walk in.”
From natural light pouring into every room to the clean, freshly painted walls to the large, open seating area complete with plug-ins to charge phones and laptops, the building is designed to put students into an education frame of mind from the moment they enter.
“It feels different, and the environment has a huge impact on the way students learn,” Wallek continued. “If it feels like a lab, they will act like they are in a lab.”
Birdzell added that trends in various industries could influence education, and the “next big thing, for these kids now, is biotechnology.”
“With viruses and solving the pandemics, biotechnology is where it’s at, and this will help those kids with that too,” Birdzell said.
Keeping her classes up-to-date on the shifts and trends in science, particularly biotechnology, “was difficult at best” in the old building, Birdzell added. Science teachers in the school taught in small labs built for 18 students that did not have working gas and would blow electrical circuits if multiple appliances were plugged in.
“As teachers, we could not allow them to do science in that building,” Birdzell said. “This is built to be safe and easy for those kids that might want to explore those kinds of options.”
But the building’s features and opportunities will encourage other students who may have a passing interest in science, Birdzell continued.
“It will make it more accessible to your average student,” she said. “You don’t have to be at the top of your class to walk into a building like this and feel like you can do it.”
After a school year where students endured off-and-on in-person instruction or distance learning since March 2020 due to Covid-19, Birdzell and Wallek said they believed the spacious and bright building could inspire students who are returning to class.
“When we had an open house the other night, I had a dozen students come into my room, look around and say, ‘I cannot wait to get into this class and learn,’” Birdzell recalled. “That had never been said to me the same way when I was in other classrooms.”
“There was something about this space that felt like, ‘Wow! This could push me to the next level. That next level feels within reach,’” she continued. “That’s pretty important to them, I think.”
Wallek said he observed students over the past 18 months enduring so much change resulting from the pandemic.
“You’ve gone a year and a half with students getting hit with almost a nihilistic viewpoint of the world, like this doesn’t even matter,” Wallek said. “It’s really hard because students, who before 2019 were great students, get hit psychologically with quarantine, school at home, motivation issues, and time management. It’s hard to be a teacher and see students fall under that, especially with such good students.”
But the building’s opening this fall “is exciting,” he added. “When you walk in the doors, it’s inspiring. You’ve gone a year and a half, just getting beat down with pessimism, and finally, you walk into the [the building and into a] lab, and it’s almost like a relief.”
Wallek added that students who are involved in STEM would be similarly inspired and might have the opportunity to hone their problem-solving skills.
“I think it’s powerful to empower the students to do that,” he said.
The building is open to all students on campus and will be utilized for various school functions. Already, groups such as the student council and EHS band have had meetings in the common area, and Birdzell said there are plans to include more seating and tables on the landing and the second floor for students to eat, study and converse throughout the school day.
“All of the students [at EHS] will be impacted by it,” Wallek said. “I suspect a lot of students are going to be coming here because it feels good. I think this area, socially, is very valuable for psychology and motivation.”
Having a new building also gives EHS students a sense of pride, Birdzell said, recalling how her classes would visit other schools out-of-state with similar designs and say, “’Wow! If only,’’’ she remembered. “The students can walk into this space and feel very proud this belongs to them.”
The facility will keep teachers and students up to date with the ever-changing science and STEM teaching standards.
“Our Nevada standards that we follow called the next-generation science standards are inquiry-based. They are ‘explore science by doing science,’” Birdzell explained. “We could not teach those standards properly with old facilities. We can now, and those are very solid standards that we can now teach kids to understand. Teaching science by doing science.”
Birdzell said she hoped both parents and the community understands the need the building serves, for science students along with the entire Elko High School student body and faculty.
“Their kids deserve this building and in the end they will be glad of the results it produces for their children,” she said.
Below is a gallery of photos from the new Elko High School science building.