A fresh start: EHS science building opens new year

“You’ve gone a year and a half with students getting hit with almost a nihilistic viewpoint of the world, like this doesn’t even matter,” Wallek said. “It’s really hard because students, who before 2019 were great students, get hit psychologically with quarantine, school at home, motivation issues, and time management. It’s hard to be a teacher and see students fall under that, especially with such good students.”

But the building’s opening this fall “is exciting,” he added. “When you walk in the doors, it’s inspiring. You’ve gone a year and a half, just getting beat down with pessimism, and finally, you walk into the [the building and into a] lab, and it’s almost like a relief.”

Wallek added that students who are involved in STEM would be similarly inspired and might have the opportunity to hone their problem-solving skills.

“I think it’s powerful to empower the students to do that,” he said.

The building is open to all students on campus and will be utilized for various school functions. Already, groups such as the student council and EHS band have had meetings in the common area, and Birdzell said there are plans to include more seating and tables on the landing and the second floor for students to eat, study and converse throughout the school day.