A helping hand from Nevada Gold Mines

ELKO — With the COVID-19 pandemic upon us, Elko County and more specifically, the Friends In Service Helping Food Bank (FISH), has been struggling to meet the exponential increase in demand for food needs of our community during this difficult time. Nevada Gold Mines recently stepped in to provide a very generous donation of $25,000, which will go directly towards purchasing food and goods.

“It is amazing and unbelievable,” said Executive Director Sherry Smith of the outpouring from the community and Nevada Gold Mines. “We would like to thank Nevada Gold Mines for their very kind and thoughtful generosity. When we receive a check like this, we are beyond grateful.

“These organizations are not only our benefactors, they are our friends, and we know they care about the communities they’re in and want to see us succeed in providing for families in need, especially now,” she added.

The support is particularly appreciated during this difficult time, as the food bank is currently unable to accept private food donations due to COVID-19 precautions.