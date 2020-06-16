A little rain, but Elko remains in severe drought

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – Showers added a scant .04 of an inch of precipitation to Elko overnight, continuing the precipitation deficit.

Elko’s total for the water year that began Oct. 1 is now 5.8 inches, compared with a normal mark of 8.4 inches.

Southwestern Elko County remains under severe drought status, while the northeastern part is listed as moderate drought.

Isolated showers may continue Tuesday but clear and dry weather is forecast for the remainder of the week.

Highs will increase from around 70 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday to the upper 80s by the end of the week.

Summer officially arrives on Saturday and the weather will feel like it this weekend, with highs on Sunday and Monday expected to climb to the mid-90s.

