A little rain, but Elko remains in severe drought
0 comments
top story

A little rain, but Elko remains in severe drought

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
US drought monitor

The US drought monitor shows northeastern Nevada under severe and moderate drought conditions

 NOAA

ELKO – Showers added a scant .04 of an inch of precipitation to Elko overnight, continuing the precipitation deficit.

Elko’s total for the water year that began Oct. 1 is now 5.8 inches, compared with a normal mark of 8.4 inches.

Southwestern Elko County remains under severe drought status, while the northeastern part is listed as moderate drought.

Isolated showers may continue Tuesday but clear and dry weather is forecast for the remainder of the week.

Highs will increase from around 70 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday to the upper 80s by the end of the week.

Summer officially arrives on Saturday and the weather will feel like it this weekend, with highs on Sunday and Monday expected to climb to the mid-90s.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police Log: June 10, 2020
Local

Police Log: June 10, 2020

Sergio A. Bostick, 33, of Elko was arrested in the 100 block of Bullion Road for second-offense driving under the influence, careless driving,…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Thundersnow in the foothills of the Ruby Mountains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News