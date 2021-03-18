A tribute to David Jamiel

As I look back almost 20 years, I call to mind what it was that David Jamiel did to make the California Trail Interpretive Center happen. Two local men, Paul Sawyer and Dale Porter, had a dream – a dream for a California Trail Center that would be an economic driver and a world class educational and interpretive facility. Paul and Dale approached the BLM in the late ‘90s and asked them to partner with the City, County and State to develop the Center. Not too long after, David Jamiel was hired to lead the charge.
Dave passed away on Feb. 27 from the COVID virus in Denver, Colorado where he had retired, but thanks to their vision and his hard work, the dream of a world class California Trail Interpretive Center became a reality.
“Trail Days,” long a signature event at the Trail Center, was begun by Dave years before the Trail Center opened – out in the sagebrush and cheat grass at the Trail Center site. It was Dave’s way of involving the community in a little trailside fun and promoting the vision of the center at the same time.
The Searle family, owners of Maggie Creek Ranch, donated the land for the Trail Center and the easement for the access road. With the land secure, a well needed to be dug and power lines relocated to serve the Center. Huge water tanks had to be placed above the Center for initial fire suppression should it ever be needed. Contracts for building construction and exhibit design, development and fabrication had to be issued.
As various aspects were proceeding through BLM’s bureaucracy, Dave was in the thick of working with Paul and Dale on the concept for the exhibits, their design and fabrication. It was like building a house with a spouse, each bringing different and sometimes contradictory ideas. Imagine all the details to consider – which stories to tell, what color schemes to use, how to make it appealing to children, what about electrical and mechanical considerations! The list seemed endless, but Dave was there through thick and thin – making it happen.
Paul and Dale had acquired federal, state, and local funding -- but that was prior to 9/11. After that date in 2001, the promised $12 million federal funding arrived – but slowly, over a period of many years, not one or two. Six years were required to complete the Center enough to open, and another eight would pass before the final exhibit on Sutter’s Fort was installed. Through all of this, Dave Jamiel was a constant participant.
When the Center finally opened in 2012, Dave focused on interpretation of the history of the California Trail. Whether he was talking to fourth graders on a school outing, fifth graders in Lamoille Canyon, helping a boy scout with an Eagle project, or sharing stories with adults at a special program, he made history come alive. He loved it and shared it. I thought he was a little crazy about the plaid pants he wore – but they fit the time period, so he wore them.
For Dave, it was not just a job, it was both a vocation and avocation. He shared the experience with his wife Shirley and their youngest daughter Hannah – because it was a family affair, too.
I will always be grateful for the work that Dave did and the legacy he left. And I will miss him because he was a good friend.
Helen Hankins is the former district manager of Elko’s Bureau of Land Management Field Office.