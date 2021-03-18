A tribute to David Jamiel

+2 California Trail Days ELKO – The California Trail Interpretive Center will present the 15th annual pioneer reenactment, California Trail Days, on May 19-20, from 10…

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As various aspects were proceeding through BLM’s bureaucracy, Dave was in the thick of working with Paul and Dale on the concept for the exhibits, their design and fabrication. It was like building a house with a spouse, each bringing different and sometimes contradictory ideas. Imagine all the details to consider – which stories to tell, what color schemes to use, how to make it appealing to children, what about electrical and mechanical considerations! The list seemed endless, but Dave was there through thick and thin – making it happen.

Paul and Dale had acquired federal, state, and local funding -- but that was prior to 9/11. After that date in 2001, the promised $12 million federal funding arrived – but slowly, over a period of many years, not one or two. Six years were required to complete the Center enough to open, and another eight would pass before the final exhibit on Sutter’s Fort was installed. Through all of this, Dave Jamiel was a constant participant.