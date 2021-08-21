A Village: Summer STEM program teaches Owyhee kids on climate change

OWYHEE — The saying “it takes a village to raise a child” is still very true at the Owyhee Combined School.
The Braves After Hours Summer Program conducted a Science class on “Climate Change’’ as part of the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) lessons facilitated by Science/SPED teacher Barbara Pete.
Community member Shanina Hicks presented the Upper Snake River Tribes Foundation curriculum to two sections of students from grades 3-6, focusing on adaptation and strategy. USRT consists of the Burns Paiute Tribe, Fort McDermitt Paiute-Shoshone Tribes, Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and the Duck Valley Shoshone-Paiute Tribes.
The students learned new vocabulary such as mitigation, sustainability, riparian zone, vulnerability, adaptation and resiliency and the greenhouse effect. The hands-on activities reinforced the lessons and the students had fun participating.
Students learned about how the seasons change and how the amount of snow is smaller or may change to rain during the winter. Students built their own land masses to determine which type absorbs water, and which type forms streams and lakes.
A consequence of climate change is the loss of natural water sources. Chris Cleveland, Shoshone-Paiute Tribes Habitat Enhancement Project Manager, described the local tribal projects he is undertaking to preserve and enhance wildlife and groundwater resources.
After learning about the habitat, the students planned and developed communities on a river. They discussed what is needed and what might help mitigate the loss of natural resources and develop sustainable communities.
Students visited the school greenhouse where K.W. Pete explained about what is grown and about local plant life. Pete provided the students books with pictures identifying local plants. The students were excited to learn about the plants and shared their own knowledge.
Another consequence of climate change is increased fire hazard. Sho-Pai Tribes Fire Management Officer Guy “Gweedo” Dodson Jr. spoke to class about a good fire vs. a bad fire. He talked about what happens to the land, animals and plants when a fire occurs.
The students had a lot of questions and remembered a few of the local fires in the recent past. Dodson and Hicks showed an example of a good fire and ended the session with a hot dog roast and s’mores.
Jenga was played to teach how everything is interconnected and it takes teamwork to solve issues. The final lesson was measurement, so the students planned a garden. B. Pete taught about pi and how to figure the dimensions of a circle. The last day of school was devoted to building and planting a garden.
The class provided a great foundation for the students to continue learning about climate change and understanding the consequences. The class and staff are fortunate to have the programs available to share their knowledge and are grateful to the Upper Snake River Tribes Foundation, Greenhouse staff, and Shoshone-Paiute Tribes.