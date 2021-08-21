A Village: Summer STEM program teaches Owyhee kids on climate change

After learning about the habitat, the students planned and developed communities on a river. They discussed what is needed and what might help mitigate the loss of natural resources and develop sustainable communities.

Students visited the school greenhouse where K.W. Pete explained about what is grown and about local plant life. Pete provided the students books with pictures identifying local plants. The students were excited to learn about the plants and shared their own knowledge.

Another consequence of climate change is increased fire hazard. Sho-Pai Tribes Fire Management Officer Guy “Gweedo” Dodson Jr. spoke to class about a good fire vs. a bad fire. He talked about what happens to the land, animals and plants when a fire occurs.

The students had a lot of questions and remembered a few of the local fires in the recent past. Dodson and Hicks showed an example of a good fire and ended the session with a hot dog roast and s’mores.

Jenga was played to teach how everything is interconnected and it takes teamwork to solve issues. The final lesson was measurement, so the students planned a garden. B. Pete taught about pi and how to figure the dimensions of a circle. The last day of school was devoted to building and planting a garden.

The class provided a great foundation for the students to continue learning about climate change and understanding the consequences. The class and staff are fortunate to have the programs available to share their knowledge and are grateful to the Upper Snake River Tribes Foundation, Greenhouse staff, and Shoshone-Paiute Tribes.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0