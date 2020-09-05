× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – School hallways and playgrounds throughout most of Elko County will be empty on Tuesday as the district embarks on a historic first day of school that takes place online.

Instead of sitting at desks in a classroom, students will meet their teachers for the first time via their school-issued Chromebooks.

For the first quarter of the school year, teachers “will provide synchronous learning [and] develop asynchronous learning” in the distance learning model, said Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson.

Synchronous instruction puts the students in contact with their teachers during the school day through video conferencing lessons, webinars, interactive live chat discussions, virtual and face-to-face instruction with platforms such as Canvas Learning Management System and Google Classroom.

Robinson said some career and technical education classes, such as welding and HVAC, would utilize the hybrid model.

Students will be guided into independent studies in asynchronous instruction, utilizing recorded videos, other digital media and content.

The school district is providing hot spots for students as requested by parents to accommodate the increased need for internet access.

The school district will review state and local guidelines and restrictions at the end of the second and third quarters to determine future education models.

Robinson said the district would have the hybrid and in-person learning plan ready should virus restrictions be relaxed by the state and virus case rates improve.

“We remain ready to pivot [in any direction] should the need arise,” she stated.

Not all of the county’s schools are going online. Independence Valley, Mound Valley and Ruby Valley K-8 schools will attend class in-person beginning Tuesday and will be bused to their school. Bus service will also be provided to CTE and preschool students attending on a hybrid model, Robinson said.

Bus drivers, custodial workers and other staff are “working in their usual capacity,” she said.

School Resource Officers will also remain on duty and work with families, Robinson said.

“There’s a lot of things they’ll be continuing to do,” she added.

Additionally, substitute teachers will continue to be employed within the distance learning model. They will be given professional development in Canvas and Google Classroom to step in for teachers who take time off.

For those students with Individualized Educational Plans, the district’s special education department is working closely with parents “to revise and amend, as necessary, each individual’s student’s plan to meet their unique needs,” Robinson explained.

Initiated by the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines, the transition to a fully online learning plan started on Aug. 18 when school board members voted 4-2 to push back the hybrid learning module for the first quarter of the school year.

They unanimously added another week of professional development for teachers to prepare their classes for distance learning.

The switch to distance learning came three weeks after trustees initially approved a hybrid plan, causing some parents to enroll their children in the Northeastern Nevada Virtual Academy, Robinson said.

“According to our survey, roughly 50% of parents who responded said that they were concerned with the health ramifications of the COVID-19 virus. Another 20% had concerns about the lack of consistency related to the hybrid model being affected by school closures related to positive COVID cases,” she stated.

As of Sept. 2, there were 539 students enrolled in NNVA.

“When a student enrolls in the Northeastern Nevada Virtual Academy, they are still an Elko County School District student but complete their course work at home,” NNVA’s website says. “Highly-qualified teachers are assigned to each course to monitor student progress, attendance, and content mastery while providing professional insight, instruction, and support.”

Although the school district did not have enrollment numbers this week, they said about 450 students had filed a Notice of Intent to homeschool.

Elsewhere in Elko County, the Elko Institute of Academic Achievement also switched to distance learning.

The charter school announced its plan to begin the school year on Aug. 26, “utilizing the 100% Distance Learning Model with the ability to have 25% of our student population in the school based on student need,” said Principal Ashley Perkins in a letter to parents.

Students must work on assignments between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with Fridays set aside for catch-up and projects. Teachers may recommend students visit the school on Fridays.

On the days that students, faculty and staff are inside the school building, EIAA will require them to wear masks all day under state Directive 028.

“We cannot allow kids to remove masks at any time while in the school building, with the exception of eating and drinking,” Perkins wrote.

“EIAA’s reopening plan is subject to change dependent on new directives and orders from the state,” Perkins continued. “It is our goal to communicate with our families on a regular basis, so there are no surprises.”

Sept. 8 starts a brand new school year under unique and unimagined circumstances, but it also ends weeks of uncertainty about how classrooms will function under distance learning, Robinson said.

“We are looking forward to school starting so that we can begin addressing the things that are happening in front of us instead of what we think may happen,” she said. “Trying to prepare for what may happen is endless.”

Overall, Robinson said faculty and staff are “excited” to work with students on the first day.

“We will continue to navigate through these unprecedented and uncertain times together, for together, we are stronger.”

