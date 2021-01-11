A Year of Firsts: Teacher describes experience at Owyhee Combined Schools

OWYHEE – Megan Finlayson is in her first year of teaching and is teaching first grade at Owyhee Combined School. Finlayson hails from Elko, where she attended school during her formative years and graduated from Great Basin College with her teaching degree.

Finlayson completed her student teaching at Mountain View Elementary where she herself attended school. It was a really good experience until March when the school was shuttered due to the coronavirus.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Finlayson was very excited to begin teaching in Owyhee and happy to gain teaching experience, especially knowing there is a teacher shortage due to COVID-19. The experience is different and challenging being entirely online and learning the technology required to provide distance learning to her students.

“It is very nice here and the staff has been so helpful,” Finlayson said about her experience in Owyhee. She collaborates with the other primary teachers regarding lessons and technology and is hopeful the school can go to in-person teaching.

Upon return to in-person, Finlayson expects to spend a lot of time reviewing what the students actually learned. She said it’s difficult to project long-term plans with the uncertainty of COVID, saying, “Right now it is a day by day and week by week process.”

“Thanks to the staff for all the help and to the parents for their patience while navigating these difficult times,” Finlayson said. Welcome to Owyhee School.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0