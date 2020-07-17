Abandoned casino voucher leads to grand larceny charge
Abandoned casino voucher leads to grand larceny charge

ELKO – Finding money at an unoccupied slot machine may sound like a stroke of luck, but it really isn’t.

A Twin Falls man was booked into Elko County Jail this week after he allegedly cashed in a voucher that a female gambler had left at a slot machine in West Wendover.

Larry Lashchuk, 25, of Twin Falls was arrested on a warrant for grand larceny in the May 2019 incident.

A woman told West Wendover police that she had been playing a slot machine at the Montego Bay Casino and won more than $800. She took her player’s card out of the machine but forgot to collect the money voucher. When she returned to the machine it was gone.

Lashchuk was identified from casino surveillance as the man who cashed the voucher.

He was also booked for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Jail records show that Lashchuk was arrested in December 2018 at Cactus Pete’s Casino in Jackpot on felony drug charges.

His bail on the current charges was listed at $20,000.

Larry Lashchuk

Lashchuck
