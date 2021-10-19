Abstractions on exhibit at Northeastern Nevada Museum

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Museum is currently hosting the work of artist Veryal Zimmerman, whose colorful and textural depictions of Nevada skies and other natural elements catch the eye directly upon entering the downstairs gallery.
The artist recently moved to the Reno area from the East Coast and finds the landscapes and ever-changing skies to be truly inspirational.
“The natural elements are awe-inspiring subjects, especially for artists,” Zimmerman writes on her website. “When observing these elements at different times of the day, one can see ever-changing forms, shapes and light that alter the mood of the subject.”
Zimmerman has a bachelor of fine arts degree from SUNY New Paltz.
“From the time I start I have an idea, I’ve got my reference before me,” she said. “The canvas takes over. Your cloud formations out here are so awesome.”
Zimmerman usually takes photos of her imagery and uses those for reference, often working on very large canvases.
“The bigger the better. It allows me to be freer.”
Zimmerman works with a variety of media.
“My favorite is oil, but I also do pastels and I dabble with watercolor pencils, as well.”
Zimmerman is a member of the Latimer Art Club of Reno and has recently exhibited in several other Nevada museums.
Prior to moving to the West, Zimmerman lived in New York where she owned a gallery.
“After I graduated from college I found out how difficult it is for an artist to exhibit,” she said.
She and her husband ended up buying a building where they lived in New York on the second floor and had a gallery space below.
“I would give other artists an opportunity to show their work by renting the wall space.”
She was so busy working with other artists she rarely had time or space to exhibit in her own gallery. After the recession other artists were not able to afford the wall space so she concentrated on her own work.
Zimmerman enjoys working in a series. Thus, much of her work at the museum is from sky imagery in Nevada.
“I zoom in on nature’s designs and there is your abstraction. I see things in nature that other people don’t.”
The exhibition, located in the Halleck Bar Gallery, runs through Dec. 12 at the museum.
