Abstractions on exhibit at Northeastern Nevada Museum

Zimmerman is a member of the Latimer Art Club of Reno and has recently exhibited in several other Nevada museums.

Prior to moving to the West, Zimmerman lived in New York where she owned a gallery.

“After I graduated from college I found out how difficult it is for an artist to exhibit,” she said.

She and her husband ended up buying a building where they lived in New York on the second floor and had a gallery space below.

“I would give other artists an opportunity to show their work by renting the wall space.”

She was so busy working with other artists she rarely had time or space to exhibit in her own gallery. After the recession other artists were not able to afford the wall space so she concentrated on her own work.

Zimmerman enjoys working in a series. Thus, much of her work at the museum is from sky imagery in Nevada.

“I zoom in on nature’s designs and there is your abstraction. I see things in nature that other people don’t.”

The exhibition, located in the Halleck Bar Gallery, runs through Dec. 12 at the museum.

