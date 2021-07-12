Academic honors

Elkoan makes Dean's List

ATCHISON, Kan. -- Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester. Elizabeth Andreozzi of Elko was recently named to the Dean's List for the spring semester, which ended May 15.

Full time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 are named to the Dean's List.

Founded in 1858, Benedictine College is a Catholic, Benedictine, residential, liberal arts college located on the bluffs above the Missouri River in Atchison, Kansas. The school is proud to have been named one of America's Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report as well as one of the top Catholic colleges in the nation by First Things magazine and the Newman Guide. It prides itself on outstanding academics, extraordinary faith life, strong athletic programs, and an exceptional sense of community and belonging. It has a mission to educate men and women within a community of faith and scholarship.

Elkoan makes honor roll in Oregon

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Keely K. Creel of Elko is among the students who made the scholastic Honor Roll for Spring 2021 at Oregon State University.

Creel is a sophomore studying civil engineering.

A total of 7,255 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

