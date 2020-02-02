Accidents reported on I-80 as snow moves into northeastern Nevada
Lamoille Highway

Lamoille Highway at Spring Valley Parkway was covered with snow at 6:30 p.m., as seen from this state highway camera.

 NDOT

ELKO – A snowstorm that moved into northeastern Nevada at nightfall quickly made a mess of roads in the region, causing multiple injury-accidents on Interstate 80.

By 6:30 p.m. the Nevada Highway Patrol had responded to crashes east of Wells, near Valmy and near Winnemucca.

The Nevada Department of Transportation posted chain or snow tire requirements on Mountain City Highway over Adobe Summit and from Lone Mountain Station to Mountain City. Adverse driving conditions were reported on most other highways in the region.

The entire northeastern portion of Nevada was under a winter weather advisory until 10 p.m. Sunday. Only a few inches of snow were expected but gusty winds were causing reduced visibility and drifting.

After a warm but windy day with highs in the 50s, temperatures began plunging before the snow hit and were below freezing by early Sunday evening. Wind-chills on Monday and Tuesday are expected to be near zero or colder, under clear skies.

Another chance of snow showers arrives Wednesday.

