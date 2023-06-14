ELKO -- Hannah M. Ackley with NextHome Infinity Realty has been awarded the Accredited Buyer's Representative designation by the Real Estate Buyer's Agent Council of the National Association of Realtors.

Ackley joins more than 25,000 real estate professionals across the globe who have earned the ABR designation. All were required to successfully complete a comprehensive course in buyer representation and an elective course focusing on a buyer representation specialty, both in addition to submitting documentation verifying professional experience.

Hannah's elective course was "Buyers By Generation -- Success in Every Segment", which is an educational experience that helps to understand generational characteristics and helps the agent to adapt their communication and face-to-face interactions to provide the services that buyer clients value.

REBAC, founded in 1988, is the world's largest association of real estate professionals focusing specifically on representing the real estate buyer. The National Association of Realtors, "The Voice of Real Estate", is the world's largest professional association, representing over 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the real estate industry.

You may contact Hannah by telephone, 775-299-1407, by email (ackleyhann@gmail.com) or by visiting her website (hannahackley.nexthomeinfinityrealty.com).