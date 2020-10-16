Active COVID-19 cases rise to 144 in Elko County

ELKO – Active cases of coronavirus are continuing to rise in Elko County, reaching 144 on Friday.

The number of hospitalizations declined from 12 to seven.

The county reported 19 new cases on Friday and eight recoveries. New cases included seven from Elko, seven from West Wendover, four from Spring Creek and one under investigation.

“People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness,” stated the county, which advises people to keep an eye out for symptoms that may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The greatest number of active cases in the county so far has been 162 in mid-July.

Elko County’s test positivity rate rose to 7.4% on Friday. Nevada’s test positivity rate over the last 14 days stands at 8.4%, which is the highest it’s been since 8.6% on Sept. 5.

Earlier this month, the state raised the “elevated risk” threshold from 7% to 8%.

As of Thursday, statewide hospital occupancy rates were at 73%, and intensive care units at 57%. Ventilator use was at 30% statewide.

Nevada had approximately 469 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Thursday.