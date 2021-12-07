Active COVID cases drop below 100 in Elko County

ELKO – Active cases of COVID-19 in Elko County dropped below 100 over the weekend for the first time since July.

The 98 cases represented a 26% decrease from 134 reported a week ago. The number of new cases was identical to last week, at 72.

Hospitalizations decreased from 14 to 13.

The county’s test positivity rate increased from 9.2% a week ago to 10.4%, according to figures released Monday by Elko County.

Deaths remained at 120. No deaths have been reported this month, following five in November, 20 in October and 26 in September.

Vaccinations now stand at 33.83% of the total population. That’s up from 33.47% a week ago.

No additional doses of monoclonal antibody therapy were administered by the county.

Elsewhere in Nevada, Clark County’s test positivity rate increased from 6.8% to 7.0%. The statewide rate rose from 7.3% to 7.4%.

Clark County’s daily case rate “shot up to 134.5” from 106.9 over the weekend, KLAS-TV in Las Vegas reported.

The state’s vaccination rate currently stands at 49.62% of the total population.

Nevada’s county tracker lists only two counties – Humboldt and Esmeralda – meeting all three of the parameters for eliminating the mask mandate.

Elko County’s daily case rate stands at 581 per 100,000 people, which is well above the 200 threshold for eliminating masks. The test positivity rate needs to drop below 8%.

