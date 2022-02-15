 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Active COVID cases drop below 100 in Elko County

Elko County COVID dashboard
ELKO COUNTY

ELKO – Active cases of COVID-19 have dropped below 100 for the first time in six weeks.

Elko County reported 93 active cases on Monday. The county confirmed 120 new cases last week compared with 290 cases the prior week.

Active cases topped 400 at one point in the omicron surge before beginning to decline at the end of January.

The county reported two additional deaths on Monday for a total of four so far in February. The overall toll of COVID-related deaths climbed to 131.

Nine Elko County residents were hospitalized as of Monday.

The county’s vaccination rose slightly to just above 36% in the last week.

The omicron variant peaked at more than 5,000 daily cases in Nevada before quickly dropping back below 1,000 cases.

The decline prompted Gov. Steve Sisolak to end the state’s mask mandate last Thursday.

Nevada and its casinos stopped requiring people to wear masks in public on Thursday, joining most other U.S. states lifting restrictions that were imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.SEE MORE: Democratic Leaders Ease COVID Restrictions, Straying From Biden Admin.Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that the state no longer required face coverings in most places, effective immediately. But to avoid having students rip off their masks in class, he said rules for schools remained in place until the end of the day Thursday.The Nevada Gaming Control Board quickly followed with an order lifting the face covering rule for casinos unless a local jurisdiction still imposes such a requirement.The governor said locations in Nevada where masks may still be required include hospitals, clinics and long-term care facilities, at airports and on aircraft, and on public buses and school buses. He said masks aren't mandatory anymore in jails and correctional facilities.He pointed to a steep decline in coronavirus cases in Nevada since a statewide peak in mid-January.Sisolak, who is seeking reelection in November, had been under increasing pressure to relax regulations. He acknowledged a wide divergence of opinion about mask mandates and said employers and school districts can still set their own policies.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
