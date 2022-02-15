Active COVID cases drop below 100 in Elko County

ELKO – Active cases of COVID-19 have dropped below 100 for the first time in six weeks.

Elko County reported 93 active cases on Monday. The county confirmed 120 new cases last week compared with 290 cases the prior week.

Active cases topped 400 at one point in the omicron surge before beginning to decline at the end of January.

The county reported two additional deaths on Monday for a total of four so far in February. The overall toll of COVID-related deaths climbed to 131.

Nine Elko County residents were hospitalized as of Monday.

The county’s vaccination rose slightly to just above 36% in the last week.

The omicron variant peaked at more than 5,000 daily cases in Nevada before quickly dropping back below 1,000 cases.

The decline prompted Gov. Steve Sisolak to end the state’s mask mandate last Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0