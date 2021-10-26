Active COVID cases drop below 400 in Elko County

ELKO – COVID cases continued to decline in Elko County over the past week.

The county reported 375 active cases on Monday, compared with 456 a week earlier. During June and July the county was averaging roughly 60 active cases.

Thirty-one patients were hospitalized Monday, compared with 32 the prior Monday.

Nevada’s COVID website listed two more deaths in Elko County over the weekend, but none were listed on Monday’s report from the county.

The test positivity rate remained above 20% compared with 7% statewide.

The percent of total population vaccinated stood at 31.55, compared with 47.47% statewide.

Nationwide, there are fewer than half as many new cases of coronavirus compared with the peak of the delta surge in early September, according to a National Public Radio report.

