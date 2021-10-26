 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Active COVID cases drop below 400 in Elko County

  • 0
Elko County COVID dashboard
ELKO COUNTY

ELKO – COVID cases continued to decline in Elko County over the past week.

The county reported 375 active cases on Monday, compared with 456 a week earlier. During June and July the county was averaging roughly 60 active cases.

Thirty-one patients were hospitalized Monday, compared with 32 the prior Monday.

Nevada’s COVID website listed two more deaths in Elko County over the weekend, but none were listed on Monday’s report from the county.

The test positivity rate remained above 20% compared with 7% statewide.

The percent of total population vaccinated stood at 31.55, compared with 47.47% statewide.

Nationwide, there are fewer than half as many new cases of coronavirus compared with the peak of the delta surge in early September, according to a National Public Radio report.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Will alien species rise globally by 2050?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News