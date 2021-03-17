Active COVID cases drop below 50 in Elko County

ELKO – Active coronavirus cases in Elko County have dropped below 50 as only two new cases were reported Tuesday.

There are 47 active cases and eight hospitalizations.

State officials reported a 52nd death in Elko County over the weekend, but it has not been confirmed locally. Last month a 52nd death was reported but later rescinded after it was determined that the person lived elsewhere.

Roughly 10% of the county’s population has been fully vaccinated.

Elko County has lowered its vaccine threshold to age 55 and over. Two clinics are scheduled at the Elko Convention Center this month under the new parameters, and an event is scheduled in Carlin from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the senior center.

Elko County providers continue to receive mostly vaccine manufactured by Moderna, which has been approved for individuals 18 years and older. Pfizer may be administered to individuals 16 years and older.

A limited allocation of the one-shot Janssen vaccine has also been received and will be administered to those who are homebound or part of the inmate population.