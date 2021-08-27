Active COVID cases top 200 for first time since January in Elko County

ELKO – Active cases of COVID-19 topped the 200 mark this week in Elko County.

“Active cases have not topped 200 since mid-January earlier this year,” said County Manager Amanda Osborne.

The county has been confirming nearly 20 new cases a day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 5,813.

Eight Elko County patients are currently hospitalized. The death toll remains at nine for the month of August and 69 since the pandemic began.

Overall cases have been spread across the county by population, with half attributed to Elko residents, a quarter to Spring Creek, 11.5% to West Wendover and 4.78% tribal. The remaining communities each account for less than 3%.

Elko and Lander counties both have case rates in the 600s per 100,000 people. Rates are lower in Eureka (102), White Pine (425) and Humboldt (311) counties. Rates are in the thousands in Washoe, Nye, Lyon, Mineral and Lincoln counties.

Elko County continues to run significantly behind the statewide average in vaccinations. A total of 31% of vaccine-eligible people have gotten shots in Elko County, compared with nearly 51% statewide.