Active shooter on State Route 278

Carlin--The driver of a vehicle pulled over to the side of the road shot at construction workers at about 10 a.m. June 16 on State Route 278, about 15 miles south of Carlin, said Sergeant Matt McLaughlin with the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A NHP trooper was close by and pursued the vehicle, McLaughlin said. The vehicle was disabled as of about noon about 40 miles south of Carlin, and there is an active standoff. There have been several exchanges of gunfire.

There is no word yet about possible victims.

McLaughlin said the highway is closed between Eureka and Carlin and that the public should avoid the area as this is a dangerous situation.

More information will be available as details come forth.

