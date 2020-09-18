Active virus cases continue to decline in Elko County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Elko County continued to see fewer positive test results on Thursday with four new cases of COVID-19.

The number of hospitalizations also dropped, to a single patient in a Utah facility.

With 12 recoveries, the number of active cases in the county now stands at 44. That's the lowest it has been since June.

The new cases are all city of Elko residents, one in his teens and the others in their 50s.

There have been a total of 908 confirmed cases in the county since the pandemic began, and eight deaths.

“We encourage every member of the community to take extra care in preventing the spread of the virus by staying home if you are sick, wearing a face covering while in public or when social distancing is not possible, practicing good personal hygiene, and limiting social gatherings,” stated the county.