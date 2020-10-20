Active virus cases rise to 169 in Elko County

ELKO – More than 40 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Elko County from Saturday through Monday, bringing the number of active cases to the highest level yet.

Twenty-two recoveries were reported, leaving 169 active cases. The previous high was 162 cases in mid-July.

Nine patients are hospitalized.

Elko, Clark and Lincoln counties were flagged Monday after exceeding two of the three measurements used by the state. Washoe and Lyon were already on the list.

Elko County's test positivity rate now stands at 8.2%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Elko County since the pandemic began is 1,227. More than half of the new cases are in Elko.

“We encourage every member of the community to take extra care in preventing the spread of the virus by staying home if you are sick, wearing a face covering while in public or when social distancing is not possible, practicing good personal hygiene, and limiting social gatherings,” stated the county.