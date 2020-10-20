Active virus cases rise to 169 in Elko County

ELKO – More than 40 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Elko County from Saturday through Monday, bringing the number of active cases to the highest level yet.
Twenty-two recoveries were reported, leaving 169 active cases. The previous high was 162 cases in mid-July.
Nine patients are hospitalized.
Elko, Clark and Lincoln counties were flagged Monday after exceeding two of the three measurements used by the state. Washoe and Lyon were already on the list.
Elko County's test positivity rate now stands at 8.2%.
The total number of confirmed cases in Elko County since the pandemic began is 1,227. More than half of the new cases are in Elko.
“We encourage every member of the community to take extra care in preventing the spread of the virus by staying home if you are sick, wearing a face covering while in public or when social distancing is not possible, practicing good personal hygiene, and limiting social gatherings,” stated the county.
Elko County, in partnership with Nevada Department of Emergency Management and Nevada National Guard, is providing free drive-thru COVID-19 testing Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Elko County Fairgrounds in the parking lot on the corner of Cedar and 13th streets. Register online at bit.ly/elkocvtest to get through the line more quickly.
Community-based testing will be offered in West Wendover on Wednesday at the Peppermill Concert Hall from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Surrounding communities are encouraged to participate. Register online at bit.ly/wwcvtest to get through the line more quickly.
Medallus Urgent Care is also providing free COVID-19 testing to anyone who would like to test. Those who are encouraged to test include individuals experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and those who have been a close contact of a confirmed case. Walk-ins are welcome. Individuals may also call 775-400-1510 or visit the telemedicine portal at www.medalluselko.com to schedule an appointment.
