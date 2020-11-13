Active virus cases rise to 374 in Elko County

ELKO -- Elko County report a record single-day increase of 73 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, raising the test positivity rate to 15.6% and case rate per 100,000 to 1,015.

There are currently 374 active cases in the county – more than 10 times the number recorded at the beginning of autumn.

Fourteen patients are currently hospitalized.

Elko County’s case rate is now the third highest in the state, behind Carson City and Washoe.

“Since COVID-19 can be spread before symptoms occur or when no symptoms are present and with the recent significant increase in cases, we are encouraging every community member to wear a mask while in contact with individuals other than those in their immediate household,” stated the county. “When an infected person wears a mask, it helps prevent the spread of the virus to others.”