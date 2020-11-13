 Skip to main content
Active virus cases rise to 374 in Elko County
Active virus cases rise to 374 in Elko County

Active cases of COVID-19 have risen from 35 on Sept. 21 to 374 on Nov. 12.

 ELKO COUNTY

ELKO -- Elko County report a record single-day increase of 73 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, raising the test positivity rate to 15.6% and case rate per 100,000 to 1,015.

There are currently 374 active cases in the county – more than 10 times the number recorded at the beginning of autumn.

Fourteen patients are currently hospitalized.

Elko County’s case rate is now the third highest in the state, behind Carson City and Washoe.

“Since COVID-19 can be spread before symptoms occur or when no symptoms are present and with the recent significant increase in cases, we are encouraging every community member to wear a mask while in contact with individuals other than those in their immediate household,” stated the county. “When an infected person wears a mask, it helps prevent the spread of the virus to others.”

“In addition, contact tracing is key to slowing the spread of the virus and helps protect you, your family and the community. If you were around someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, someone from the health department may call you to advise you to stay home and away from others for 14-days after your last contact with the infected person and to monitor your health. Discussions with the health department staff are confidential and they will never as you about money, your social security number, bank account information, salary information or for credit card information. Contact tracing works best when combined with everyday preventive actions.”

A contact tracing mobile app can be downloaded and its Exposure Notification System will generate alerts on your phone to warn you about possible virus exposure, without compromising your privacy. To learn more about the COVID Trace app, visit nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/covidtrace.

